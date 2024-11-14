Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Boosts Dividend Forecasts

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (JP:8316) has released an update.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, driven by an upward revision of its earnings forecast. The interim dividend was raised to ¥180 per share, while the year-end dividend is expected to be ¥60 per share, following a stock split. This reflects a positive outlook on the company’s financial performance.

