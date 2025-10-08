Markets

Sumitomo Metal Mining, Toyota Collaborate On Mass Production Of Cathode Materials For BEVs

October 08, 2025 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd (S19.F,5713.T) and Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Corp. (7203.T,TYT.L,TM) on Wednesday announced a joint development agreement for the mass production of cathode materials for all-solid-state batteries to be installed in battery electric vehicles, or BEVs.

All-solid-state batteries, a next-generation battery technology, offer a smaller size, higher output, and longer life compared to current liquid-based batteries that utilise electrolyte solutions.

Both companies will continue to develop various areas including improving the performance, quality, and safety of cathode materials for these batteries, and to reduce costs for mass production.

The firms said they aim to achieve the practical application of all-solid-state batteries in BEVs, thereby contributing to the creation of a carbon-neutral society.

The companies expect the deal to advance growth in both firms, as Toyota aims for a market launch of BEVs with all-solid-state batteries in 2027-2028.

Since 2021, Sumitomo Metal Mining and Toyota have been collaborating on joint research into cathode materials for all-solid-state batteries, addressing challenges such as cathode material degradation during repeated charging and discharging cycles.

Using Sumitomo Metal Mining's proprietary powder synthesis technology, the two companies have now developed a highly durable cathode material suitable for all-solid-state batteries.

In the Tokyo market, the Sumitomo shares were trading 5.19% higher at 5,130 Japanese Yen, and Toyota shares were trading 0.30% lower at 3,013 Japanese Yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.