Markets

Sumco Slid To Loss In FY25; Guides Q1

February 10, 2026 — 02:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sumco Corp. (SUOPY, SUMCF, 3436.T), a manufacturer of high-quality silicon wafers for semiconductor companies, on Tuesday reported net loss despite higher sales for the full year ended December 31 compared with the previous year.

For the full year, net loss attributable to the owners of the parent came in at 11.75 billion yen compared with profit of 19.88 billion in the previous year.

Basic loss per share was 33.60 yen versus earnings per share of 56.84 yen last year.

Operating profit decreased to 1.34 billion yen from 36.92 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 409.67 billion yen from 396.62 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expected net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026 to be 100 billion yen.

Operating loss for the first quarter is projected to be 6 billion yen.

Profit attributable to the owners of the parent is anticipated to be 10 billion yen for the first quarter.

Basic loss per share for the first quarter is expected to be 28.59 yen.

Sumco closed trading 4.13% higher at JPY 1,764.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.