Sum Up The Pieces: VLUE Could Be Worth $117

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $117.16 per unit.

With VLUE trading at a recent price near $106.80 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.70% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VLUE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), and Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF). Although BIO has traded at a recent price of $304.27/share, the average analyst target is 15.19% higher at $350.50/share. Similarly, PCG has 14.40% upside from the recent share price of $18.12 if the average analyst target price of $20.73/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FNF to reach a target price of $58.33/share, which is 11.99% above the recent price of $52.09. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BIO, PCG, and FNF:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF VLUE $106.80 $117.16 9.70% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO $304.27 $350.50 15.19% PG&E Corp PCG $18.12 $20.73 14.40% Fidelity National Financial Inc FNF $52.09 $58.33 11.99%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

