USXF

Sum Up The Pieces: USXF Could Be Worth $60

March 04, 2025 — 07:12 am EST

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (Symbol: USXF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $59.74 per unit.

With USXF trading at a recent price near $48.68 per unit, that means that analysts see 22.72% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of USXF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), and GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV). Although BIO has traded at a recent price of $256.45/share, the average analyst target is 49.11% higher at $382.40/share. Similarly, HUBB has 33.13% upside from the recent share price of $354.95 if the average analyst target price of $472.56/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting GEV to reach a target price of $419.92/share, which is 32.89% above the recent price of $315.98. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BIO, HUBB, and GEV:

BIO, HUBB, and GEV Relative Performance Chart

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF USXF $48.68 $59.74 22.72%
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO $256.45 $382.40 49.11%
Hubbell Inc. HUBB $354.95 $472.56 33.13%
GE Vernova Inc GEV $315.98 $419.92 32.89%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

