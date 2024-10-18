Sum Up The Pieces: PID Could Be Worth $22

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $21.79 per unit.

With PID trading at a recent price near $19.85 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.78% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PID's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV (Symbol: KOF), Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR), and PLDT Inc (Symbol: PHI). Although KOF has traded at a recent price of $86.84/share, the average analyst target is 23.11% higher at $106.91/share. Similarly, NTR has 22.70% upside from the recent share price of $48.30 if the average analyst target price of $59.26/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PHI to reach a target price of $32.00/share, which is 22.42% above the recent price of $26.14. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KOF, NTR, and PHI:

Combined, KOF, NTR, and PHI represent 11.16% of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF PID $19.85 $21.79 9.78% Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV KOF $86.84 $106.91 23.11% Nutrien Ltd NTR $48.30 $59.26 22.70% PLDT Inc PHI $26.14 $32.00 22.42%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

