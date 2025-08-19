Sum Up The Pieces: IWD Could Be Worth $220

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $220.07 per unit.

With IWD trading at a recent price near $198.26 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.00% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are U-Haul Holding Co (Symbol: UHAL), Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR), and Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR). Although UHAL has traded at a recent price of $57.93/share, the average analyst target is 21.65% higher at $70.47/share. Similarly, QSR has 16.08% upside from the recent share price of $65.84 if the average analyst target price of $76.43/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting WHR to reach a target price of $98.00/share, which is 11.25% above the recent price of $88.09. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of UHAL, QSR, and WHR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD $198.26 $220.07 11.00% U-Haul Holding Co UHAL $57.93 $70.47 21.65% Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR $65.84 $76.43 16.08% Whirlpool Corp WHR $88.09 $98.00 11.25%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 Cheap Services Stocks

 Funds Holding ECCB

 ACNB market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.