Sum Up The Parts: SPMD Could Be Worth $66

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: SPMD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $66.15 per unit.

With SPMD trading at a recent price near $56.56 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.95% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPMD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND), Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX), and Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX). Although FND has traded at a recent price of $65.01/share, the average analyst target is 27.74% higher at $83.05/share. Similarly, TEX has 20.40% upside from the recent share price of $47.19 if the average analyst target price of $56.82/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FIX to reach a target price of $1141.00/share, which is 18.45% above the recent price of $963.30. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FND, TEX, and FIX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF SPMD $56.56 $66.15 16.95% Floor & Decor Holdings Inc FND $65.01 $83.05 27.74% Terex Corp. TEX $47.19 $56.82 20.40% Comfort Systems USA Inc FIX $963.30 $1141.00 18.45%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 Howard Marks Stock Picks

 Funds Holding OWLT

 YHOO Price Target



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.