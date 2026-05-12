Sum Up The Parts: FDG Could Be Worth $160

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (Symbol: FDG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $159.56 per unit.

With FDG trading at a recent price near $136.77 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.66% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FDG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), and Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK). Although PLTR has traded at a recent price of $136.89/share, the average analyst target is 40.26% higher at $192.00/share. Similarly, NFLX has 35.32% upside from the recent share price of $85.45 if the average analyst target price of $115.63/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting VRSK to reach a target price of $224.47/share, which is 33.16% above the recent price of $168.57. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PLTR, NFLX, and VRSK:

Combined, PLTR, NFLX, and VRSK represent 5.15% of the American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF FDG $136.77 $159.56 16.66% Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR $136.89 $192.00 40.26% Netflix Inc NFLX $85.45 $115.63 35.32% Verisk Analytics Inc VRSK $168.57 $224.47 33.16%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 ETF Finder

 SFL Price Target

 BDCs Hedge Funds Are Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.