Sugar Prices Fall on Abundant Global Supplies

March NY world sugar #11 (SBH26) on Friday closed down -0.30 (-1.90%), and December London ICE white sugar #5 (SWZ25) closed down -1.60 (-0.36%).

Sugar prices settled lower on Friday, with London sugar posting a 4.25-year nearest-futures low and NY sugar holding above Tuesday's 3-week nearest-futures low. The outlook for robust global sugar supplies is weighing on prices. On Monday, BMI Group projected a global 2025/26 sugar surplus of 10.5 MMT, and last Tuesday, Covrig Analytics projected a global 2025/25 sugar surplus of 4.1 MMT.

Sugar prices have been under pressure over the past seven months, with NY sugar posting a 4.5-year nearest-futures low (SBV25) last month on signs of higher sugar output in Brazil. On Thursday, Unica reported that Brazil's Center-South sugar output in the second half of September rose by +10.8% y/y to 3.137 MT. Also, the percentage of sugarcane crushed for sugar by Brazil's sugar mills in the second half of September increased to 51.17% from 47.73% the same time last year. In addition, cumulative 2025-26 Center-South sugar output through September rose +0.8% y/y to 33.524 MMT.

The outlook for higher sugar exports from India is negative for sugar prices, as abundant monsoon rains may produce a bumper sugar crop. On September 30, India's Meteorological Department reported that the cumulative monsoon rainfall in India as of September 30 was 937.2 mm, 8% above normal, marking the strongest monsoon in five years. On June 2, India's National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories projected that India's 2025/26 sugar production would climb +19% y/y to 34.9 MMT, citing larger planted cane acreage. That would follow a -17.5% y/y decline in India's sugar production in 2024/25 to a 5-year low of 26.2 MMT, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

Another bearish factor for sugar was the recent assertion from sugar trader Sucden that India may divert 4 MMT of sugar to make ethanol in 2025/26, which is not enough to ease the country's sugar surplus and may prompt India's sugar mills to export as much as 4 MMT of sugar, above earlier expectations of 2 MMT. India is the world's second-largest producer of sugar.

The outlook for higher sugar production in Thailand is bearish for prices after the Thai Sugar Miller Corp on October 1 projected that Thailand's 2025/26 sugar crop will increase by +5% y/y to 10.5 MMT. On May 2, Thailand's Office of the Cane and Sugar Board reported that Thailand's 2024/25 sugar production rose +14% y/y to 10.00 MMT. Thailand is the world's third-largest sugar producer and the second-largest exporter of sugar.

Last Tuesday, NY sugar posted a 2-month high as signs of lower sugar content from this year's Brazil sugar crush sparked a brief bout of short covering in sugar futures. On October 2, Unica reported that the sugar content in Brazil's Center-South sugarcane crushed cane in the first half of September dropped to 154.58 kilograms per ton (kg/ton) compared to 160.07 kg/ton in the same period a year earlier.

On August 29, the International Sugar Organization (ISO) forecast a global sugar deficit for the 2025/26 season, the sixth consecutive year of sugar deficits. ISO projects a global 2025/26 sugar deficit of -231,000 MT, down from the -4.88 MMT shortfall in 2024/25. ISO also projects 2025/26 global sugar production will rise by +3.3% y/y to 180.6 MMT, and 2025/26 global sugar consumption will increase +0.3% y/y to 180.8 MMT.

The USDA, in its bi-annual report released May 22, projected that global 2025/26 sugar production would climb +4.7% y/y to a record 189.318 MMT and that global 2025/26 human sugar consumption would increase +1.4% y/y to a record 177.921 MMT. The USDA also forecasted that 2025/26 global sugar ending stocks would climb +7.5% y/y to 41.188 MMT. The USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) predicted that Brazil's 2025/26 sugar production would rise +2.3% y/y to a record 44.7 MMT FAS predicted that India's 2025/26 sugar production would rise +25% y/y to 35.3 MMT due to favorable monsoon rains and increased sugar acreage. FAS predicted that Thailand's 2025/26 sugar production will climb +2% y/y to 10.3 MMT.

