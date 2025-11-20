Sucro Limited Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Sucro Limited (SUGR.V) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.36 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $7.43 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 22.7% to $132.87 million from $171.99 million last year.

Sucro Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.36 Mln. vs. $7.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $132.87 Mln vs. $171.99 Mln last year.

