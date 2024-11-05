Sucro Limited Partners with Beta San Miguel

News & Insights

Sucro Limited (TSE:SUGR) has released an update.

Sucro Limited has announced that Beta San Miguel, a major Mexican sugar refiner, has acquired a 15.9% stake in the company from Sucro’s controlling shareholder. This strategic partnership aims to enhance Sucro’s and BSM’s presence in the North American sugar market, leveraging their strengths and expertise.

