Succession Options for Financial Advisors

In an article for InvestmentNews, Kristine McManus, the Chief Advisor Growth Officer at Commonwealth Financial, discussed various considerations for advisors who are nearing retirement. Many want to exit their own business in a gradual way rather than suddenly and continue working with new owners to provide a seamless transition for their clients.

According to Commonwealth's research, financial advisor M&A data over the last decade shows that there were 359 deals. In 205 of the deals, the advisor who was selling, immediately retired and exited the business. However, a third of the deals saw the advisors remain past the acquisition.

Some of the positives of this approach are that it leads to less client attrition and provides a natural way to introduce clients to the new management team. For the selling advisor, it allows them to gradually ease into retirement while slowly letting go of responsibilities in a more organic way while ensuring that their business and clients are in good hands.

There are some negatives which include a potential clash in management styles or investing philosophy between the seller and acquirer. Often, the selling advisor has difficulty giving up control when it comes to making major decisions and transitioning into an employee role.

Overall, both parties need to be aligned in terms of goals and constant communication in order to minimize the negatives and accentuate the positives with this type of transaction.

Finsum: Many financial advisors are nearing retirement and need to have a succession plan. One option that is growing in popularity is for advisors to sell their practice but remain as an employee for a certain amount of time.

