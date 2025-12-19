Subsea7 Secures EPCI Contract From ConocoPhillips Offshore Norway

Subsea7 SUBCY has been awarded a contract for the development of the Previously Produced Fields (“PPF”) offshore Norway by ConocoPhillips COP. Per the terms of the contract, Subsea7 will carry out engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the subsea development. This involves the manufacturing and installation of subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, which connect the producing wells to offshore production facilities.

The EPCI contract follows a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study contract that was awarded to Subsea7 in May 2025. During the FEED contract, Subsea7 worked to finalize the technical layout of the development. Subsea7 noted that this was a “large” contract, implying that its value was between $300 million and $500 million. SUBCY has stated that the engineering activities and project management will start immediately from its Norway office.

The PPF lies in the Greater Ekofisk Area, situated approximately 290 kilometers southwest of Stavanger. The Previously Produced Fields will be developed through a tie-back to the existing infrastructure of the Ekofisk Complex. The PPF development will utilize existing infrastructure, which helps reduce development timelines and associated development costs. The contract is pending approval of the Plan for Development and Operations (“PDO”), which is a regulatory approval required for offshore projects in Norway.

Subsea7 has stated that this contract further solidifies its long-standing relationship with ConocoPhillips. The FEED contract awarded earlier has enabled SUBCY to participate in the field development process at an early stage and contribute to a positive final investment decision.

SUBCY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while COP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CNQ and FuelCell Energy FCEL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest independent energy companies in Canada engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The company boasts a diversified portfolio of crude oil, natural gas, bitumen and synthetic crude oil. It has delivered 25 consecutive years of dividend increases, one of the longest streaks among global oil producers.

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company offering low-carbon energy solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company designs fuel cells that generate electricity through an electrochemical process that combines fuel with air, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. As such, FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.

