Subsea 7 Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Subsea 7 (GB:0OGK) has released an update.

Subsea 7 has repurchased 308,500 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, bringing its total ownership to 1.89% of its issued share capital. This move, conducted on the Oslo Stock Exchange, aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively.

For further insights into GB:0OGK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.