Subsea 7 Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Subsea 7 (GB:0OGK) has released an update.

Subsea 7 has repurchased 308,500 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, bringing its total ownership to 1.89% of its issued share capital. This move, conducted on the Oslo Stock Exchange, aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively.

