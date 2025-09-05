Subscription Shift: Can C3.ai Monetize Its AI Platform Effectively?

C3.ai, Inc. ( AI ) entered fiscal 2026 with disappointing results, as first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues fell 19% year over year to $70.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91 million. Losses deepened, with an adjusted net loss of $49.8 million, reflecting both weak execution and ongoing investment in scaling its operations.

Yet beneath the headline miss, the company’s subscription-centric model continues to evolve. Subscription revenues reached $60.3 million, accounting for 86% of total revenues, while professional services contributed just 14%, a clear indication of management’s focus on building recurring, higher-margin revenue streams.

Importantly, C3.ai signed 28 new initial production deployments (IPDs), which serve as stepping stones toward longer-term subscription or consumption contracts. However, the heavy cost of supporting IPDs weighed on margins, which slipped to 52%.

Customer momentum remains a bright spot. Expansions with Nucor, Qemetica and HII highlight the platform’s versatility across industrial and defense use cases, while the U.S. Army’s adoption of its Agentic AI underscores traction in government applications. Partnerships also played an outsized role, with 90% of business closed through cloud hyperscalers and system integrators, a channel C3.ai expects to scale significantly.

Still, the central challenge is timing. While C3.ai’s pipeline and strategic integrator program show promise, converting pilots into durable subscription contracts remains the key hurdle. With $712 million in cash and a new leadership team in place, the company has the resources to execute, but investors will want to see faster subscription conversions before confidence in monetization is truly established.

Competitors’ Push Toward Scalable Subscription Models

C3.ai is not alone in navigating the challenges of monetizing AI platforms. Palantir Technologies ( PLTR ) has leaned heavily on expanding recurring revenues from its Foundry and Gotham platforms. By embedding its software deeply within enterprise and government workflows, Palantir has managed to steadily increase customer stickiness and margins. Its success illustrates how mission-critical integration can accelerate subscription conversions.

Meanwhile, Snowflake Inc. ( SNOW ) approaches monetization through a consumption-based model, aligning revenues with actual data usage. This strategy has enabled strong customer adoption and rapid top-line growth, particularly as enterprises scale their cloud and AI workloads. Snowflake’s ability to couple scalability with predictable revenues has made it a standout in data infrastructure.

For C3.ai, these peers underscore the importance of not just landing new clients but expanding usage and ensuring its AI solutions become indispensable, thereby converting pilots into profitable, long-term subscription streams.

AI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this enterprise AI-application software company have lost 40.4% in the past three months, significantly underperforming the industry, as you can see below.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

C3.ai Stock’s Price Performance

AI stock is currently trading at a discount compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 4.97, as evidenced by the chart below.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend of AI Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 loss per share has widened in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 sales implies growth of 2.5% and 14.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI’s Zacks Rank

AI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

