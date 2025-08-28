Subscription Creep in 2026: How To Stop It From Wrecking Your Budget

If you’re seeing less money left in your bank account balance each month, inflation may not be the only factor to blame. The real culprit may be subscription creep. In fact, the average American spends $1,000 a year on paid subscriptions and $200 for services they don’t even use, according to a recent survey conducted by CNET.

Find Out: 8 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Read More: Here’s How to Fix Your Budgeting Problems, According to Kumiko Love

GOBankingRates looked into where these recurring subscription charges come from, how they accumulate, and how you can audit, cancel and control these debits to stop subscription creep from draining your budget.

What Is Subscription Creep?

Subscription creep refers to the paid subscriptions we order that slowly creep into our bank accounts and drain our balances. They’re the autopay subscriptions you forgot about, the trial offers that convert into charges and the bundles ordered that include services you may not even use, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Here are just a few examples:

Streaming media services, such as Netflix, Paramount+ and HBO Max, you’re billed for every month

Language app subscriptions, such as ChatGPT and Grammarly, that people use to write emails and other communications

Shopping subscriptions, such as Amazon Prime, you may have stopped using

Gaming subscriptions for things like Xbox.

Check Out: 4 Moves to Make if You Can’t Pay All Your Bills this Month

How Does Subscription Creep Happen?

With a smartphone or smart TV, it’s easy to click a button to order TV, music, cloud storage, fitness apps, meditation apps, food delivery — the list goes on.

With so many services available, it’s easy to lose sight of the automatic charges hitting your account and many you may no longer use. Free trials are another common strategy, luring people into services they may not actually want once the trial period ends.

Millennials are spending an average of $101 a month on subscription apps, according to the CNET survey. That’s $1,212 annually.

To make matters worse, subscription creep often stems from questionable business practices. Some companies purposely create obstacles to canceling, knowing customers are more likely to stay enrolled if the cancellation process is frustrating.

What You Can Do About It

There are several ways to fight subscription creep to keep more money in your wallet.

Do a Self-Audit

You can view what’s coming out of your account by doing a self-audit. Download your banking app and review the charges being debited each month. Another way is to review your bank statements. You can also check the Google Play Store (for Android phones) and the Apple Store (for iPhones) for recurring purchases.

Rotate or Pause TV Entertainment Subscriptions

Streaming media subscriptions were the most common type, according to CNET. With that in mind, try keeping streaming services to a minimum. Many people are still paying for a streaming service to watch a show after a season has ended.

For example, during the summer months, many shows returning for the fall are in production. Rotating and pausing your TV subscriptions is a smart way to avoid paying for streaming services you’re not using.

Resist Free Trials

A free month of streaming, food delivery or a magazine subscription may seem like a bargain, but most free trials roll over into much more expensive annual subscriptions if you don’t cancel before the deadline.

Consider a Personal Finance App — or Don’t

You can sign up for a personal finance app to help you manage, cancel and negotiate subscription bills.

However, be aware of any that charge you money. While most will likely have non-customizable features that are free, you may have to pay to access other features, which may not be worth it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Subscription Creep in 2026: How To Stop It From Wrecking Your Budget

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.