Subaru (FUJHF) Price Target Increased by 13.87% to 19.34

The average one-year price target for Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHF) has been revised to $19.34 / share. This is an increase of 13.87% from the prior estimate of $16.99 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.47 to a high of $25.41 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.11% from the latest reported closing price of $21.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Subaru. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUJHF is 0.21%, an increase of 19.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.69% to 87,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,352K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,263K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUJHF by 4.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,177K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,102K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUJHF by 13.29% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 4,349K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,468K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUJHF by 0.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,823K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,760K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUJHF by 2.37% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 2,850K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,810K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUJHF by 21.33% over the last quarter.

