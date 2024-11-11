Sub Pop Records announces campaign with Barnes & Noble

Sub Pop Records, in conjunction with AMPED Distribution, announces a major campaign with Barnes & Noble that began October 2, 2024, and is running through January 5, 2025. The campaign features six Sub Pop limited edition color variant vinyl LPs that are sold exclusively at Barnes & Noble stores. Exclusive titles include Suki Waterhouse Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin, Father John Misty Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said to Crawl, Beach House Depression Cherry, Fleet Foxes Fleet Foxes, Soundgarden Screaming Life (Silver Metallic Vinyl), and Orville Peck Pony. Crissi Bariatti, Senior Merchandise Manager, Music & Video at Barnes & Noble, commented, “As a longtime fan of Sub Pop Records and their artist roster, I am beyond excited to launch this collaboration. Our customers will be eager to pick up their favorite Sub Pop albums while adding to their collection in our vast CD and Vinyl sections. Our goal in the Music department at Barnes & Noble is to offer great music that our shoppers would never find in other national retailers and to give those artists and bands the attention they deserve.” Customers who purchase any Sub Pop vinyl album or CD title at a Barnes & Noble retail location receive a free collectable Sub Pop Records/Barnes & Noble branded tote bag, while supplies last. Sub Pop selections are featured on a special endcap display at most Barnes & Noble stores across the U.S throughout this campaign.

