STZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $228.38, changing hands as low as $227.05 per share. Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STZ's low point in its 52 week range is $207.35 per share, with $258 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $227.68. The STZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

