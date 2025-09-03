STXS Launches First U.S. Robotic HD Mapping With MAGiC Sweep

Stereotaxis STXS, a global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, recently announced the successful completion of the first U.S. commercial procedures using its MAGiC Sweep catheter.

The landmark cases were performed at the Deborah Heart and Lung Center in New Jersey. The case result emphasized the catheter’s ability to deliver precise, stable, and safe navigation during mapping of arrhythmias across atrial and ventricular chambers. The enhanced mapping resolution is likely to provide cardiologists with “a more accurate, detailed map of complex anatomy,” a critical advantage in diagnosing and treating cardiac arrhythmias. MAGiC Sweep maintained stable tissue contact, produced clear electrogram signals, and avoided ventricular ectopy, calling the innovation “a significant leap forward” for robotic electrophysiologists.

MAGiC Sweep is the first and only robotically navigated HD mapping catheter, allowing physicians to combine robotic precision with advanced mapping capabilities. By enabling accurate localization of arrhythmogenic tissue, it supports more targeted and effective ablation therapy.

Commercial Launch and Regulatory Pathway

Following FDA clearance in July, Stereotaxis has begun the commercial launch of MAGiC Sweep in the United States. The company has also submitted an application seeking regulatory approval for the catheter in Europe, reflecting its intent to scale adoption globally. With its pioneering role in robotic-assisted interventions, Stereotaxis positions MAGiC Sweep as a transformative tool that can expand physician confidence in robotics and broaden patient access to minimally invasive therapies.

Building on MAGiC Catheter Validation

This milestone builds upon the company’s earlier clinical progress with its MAGiC ablation catheter. Peer-reviewed first-in-human results, published in the Journal of Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology, demonstrated a 94% acute efficacy rate across 67 patients, with short procedure times and a low adverse event profile. Physicians highlighted improved catheter stability, steady ablation performance, and reduced irrigation rates — advances especially valuable for patients with compromised cardiac or renal function. Together, the MAGiC ablation and mapping catheters strengthen Stereotaxis’ robotic ecosystem, offering an integrated suite for diagnosis and treatment of arrhythmias.

Industry Impact and Market Dynamics

Per a report by Future Market Insights, theglobal marketfor robotic catheterization systems is estimated to be worth $54.4 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach $190.2 million by 2035.

The introduction of MAGiC Sweep represents a pivotal step in modernizing EP procedures. High-density mapping is essential for identifying arrhythmogenic tissue, and Stereotaxis’ ability to integrate this with robotic navigation sets it apart in an increasingly competitive market. Industry adoption may accelerate as physicians validate the benefits of precision, stability, and safety in real-world use.

While STXS’ shares have lagged broader indices year to date, the addition of MAGiC Sweep to its commercial portfolio is expected to enhance growth prospects and strengthen its credibility within the innovation-driven cardiac ablation segment.

STXS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, STXS has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

