STX Stock Soars 31% in a Month: Should You Add It to Your Portfolio?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s STX stock has showcased an impressive run, jumping 30.6% in the past month, exceeding the Zacks Computer-Integrated Systems industry’s, the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500’s fall of 0.7%, 4% and 1.9%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has also outperformed Micron Technology MU and Silicon Motion Technology SIMO, which have risen 13.5% and 20.8%, respectively, over a month, as well as its cut-throat rival in the HDD space, Western Digital Corporation’s WDC 27.1% jump.

Western Digital is a diversified storage company providing HDD and NAND SSD solutions for PCs, servers, NAS, gaming consoles, DVRs and other consumer devices. AMD offers high performance, efficiency and advanced AI capabilities, delivering scalable, reliable solutions from data centers to edge and end-user environments. SIMO is a leading developer of NAND flash microcontroller ICs and high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for OEMs and other customers.

STX has a 52-week high of $459.8. The markets are dynamic, and while short-term gains are exciting, good investing is built on understanding fundamentals, catalysts, risks and valuation. Let’s dive in!

Key Catalysts Fueling STX’s Growth Engine

There are several key drivers behind this rally, such as booming data storage demand, strong earnings beats and margins and AI-powered storage upswing. Seagate is operating in a very strong demand environment, especially in data center markets. The December quarter showed steady growth in high-capacity nearline drive demand across global cloud customers and continued improvement at the enterprise edge, a momentum the company expects to sustain given its robust build-to-order pipeline. Fiscal second-quarter revenues of $2.83 billion surged 22% year over year.

Management highlighted that modern data centers increasingly need solutions that balance performance with cost efficiency, a trend that strongly favors Seagate’s roadmap. The company’s areal-density-driven strategy aligns well with the long-term growth of AI-generated data, suggesting sustained demand beyond the short-term cycle. With capacity booked through 2026 and strong data center demand, the company expects further revenue and profit growth. The shift to higher-capacity HAMR drives should boost margins, improve cost efficiency and strengthen Seagate’s long-term shareholder value.

Going ahead, Seagate sees HAMR as a key enabler for AI- and ML-driven demand for cost-efficient mass-capacity storage. Its Mozaic 3 HAMR drives are now qualified with all major U.S. cloud providers, with global qualification expected by first-half 2026, while next-gen Mozaic 4 is set to ramp soon. Quarterly HAMR shipments have topped 1.5 million units and continue to grow, supporting a long-term roadmap toward 10TB-per-disk areal density.

Demand remains very strong, led by cloud customers, with nearline capacity fully booked through 2026 and visibility extending into 2027–28 under long-term agreements. Growth is being driven by higher areal density rather than unit volumes, as average nearline capacity jumped 22% year over year to nearly 23TB, keeping revenue per terabyte stable. This disciplined supply strategy positions Seagate well for sustained secular growth.

STX’s Fundamentals That Matter

To decide if STX belongs in your portfolio, it is important to look beyond price action and understand fundamentals. In the fiscal second quarter, margins reached a record 42.2%, rising about 670 basis points year over year, driven by stronger adoption of Seagate's high-capacity nearline products and continued pricing initiatives, which together led to a modest sequential increase in revenue per terabyte, a trend expected to continue in the March quarter. Operating expenses were $290 million, flat sequentially, aligning with its expectations and highlighting cost discipline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Data center revenue rose 28% year over year to $2.2 billion, making up 79% of total sales, driven by accelerating cloud demand and a recovering enterprise OEM market. Cloud growth is expected to continue outpacing enterprise as AI shifts toward large-scale inferencing, increasing the need for high-capacity storage to support checkpointing and massive datasets. With supply tight, Seagate is fast-tracking qualifications for its HAMR-based Mozaic drives, now approved by most major cloud providers, with production ramping to meet demand.

Edge IoT generated the remaining 21% of revenue at $601 million, up 2% year over year and 17% sequentially, supported by seasonal consumer strength. Over time, the broader VIA market is set to grow, led by nearline data center products. Demand remains strong, especially from global cloud customers, and is expected to more than offset the typical March-quarter seasonality in the edge IoT markets. For the fiscal third quarter, it expects revenues of $2.9 billion (+/- $100 million). At the midpoint, this indicates a 34% year-over-year improvement.

At the midpoint of revenue guidance, non-GAAP operating margin is projected to increase to approximately 30%. Seagate expects free cash flow to increase further in the March quarter, driven by strong demand, operational efficiency and disciplined capital spending, supporting sustainable long-term cash generation. The company will maintain capital discipline while continuing the transition and ramp-up of HAMR technology, with fiscal 2026 capital spending expected to remain within its target range of 4%–6% of revenue. Based on its current outlook, Seagate expects sequential revenue and profit growth through 2026 and remains well-positioned to create long-term value for customers and shareholders.

However, no investment is complete without acknowledging risks. Seagate faces risks from forex volatility, intense competition in the storage market, and persistent macroeconomic and supply-chain pressures. Its high debt level also limits flexibility for shareholder returns and strategic investments, which could weigh on performance. Nonetheless, management anticipates net leverage will decline with stronger earnings and is pursuing further steps to lower debt and strengthen the balance sheet.

Estimate Revision Trend for STX

STX is currently witnessing an uptrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased 11.8% to $12.63 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 29.7% to $18.89.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Valuation Metric of STX

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 26.97 forward earnings compared with 16.66 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should STX Be in Your Portfolio?

Seagate’s recent 31% rally reflects industry shifts, strong earnings momentum and growing investor confidence in the future of data storage. STX could be a meaningful portfolio component, particularly for investors bullish on AI infrastructure and willing to handle volatility. However, with valuations elevated and inherent cyclical risks, it is important to be disciplined, diversify and consider entry points carefully rather than chase prices blindly.

AI infrastructure demand could continue to expand, driving consistent demand for high-capacity storage. Seagate’s technological leadership in HAMR and Mozaic products is likely to maintain a competitive edge. Boasting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, STX deserves a place in investors’ portfolios now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

