Sturm, Ruger Swings To Loss In 2025

(RTTNews) - Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) on Monday reported a net loss for 2025 as higher costs and operating expenses weighed on results despite a modest increase in annual sales.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, total net sales rose to $546.1 million from $535.6 million in 2024. The company posted a net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.27 per share, compared with net income of $30.6 million, or $1.77 per share, in 2024.

The company reported an operating loss of $12.3 million, compared with an operating income of $31.7 million in 2024.

RGR is currently trading at $36.18, down $1.77 or 4.66 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

