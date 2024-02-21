News & Insights

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Q4 EPS Drops

February 21, 2024

(RTTNews) - Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) reported that its fourth quarter earnings per share declined to $0.58 per share from $1.06 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly net sales decreased to $130.6 million from $149.2 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $133.75 million for the quarter.

The company also announced that its board declared a dividend of 23 per share for the fourth quarter for stockholders of record as of March 15, 2024, payable on March 28, 2024.

