Student Loan Types: Federal Vs. Private Student Loans

There are different types of financial aid that can help you pay for college. Although some students are eligible for grant and scholarship money that doesn’t need to be repaid, many students rely on student loans to cover at least some of their higher education costs.

The graduating class of 2020 left school with an average of $29,096 in student debt, according to the Institute for College Access & Success. By graduation, students might have multiple student loans of varying types. Eligible enrolled students have the option between federal student loans and private student loans. While both offer money upfront to pay for your education, they differ in significant ways.

Federal Student Loan Types

Federal student loans are offered by the U.S. Department of Education and are serviced by government-appointed companies that manage borrowers’ repayment. Certain borrowers, such as graduate students and parents of undergraduates, only have access to specific federal loan programs.

Subsidized Direct Loan

Best for: Undergraduate students who have demonstrated financial need

A direct subsidized loan is a need-based loan that’s offered to eligible undergraduate students. Students must meet basic federal financial aid eligibility requirements and have a documented financial need to qualify.

Interest rates on direct loans are fixed at 4.99% for the 2022-23 school year. However, if you’re enrolled in school at least half-time, the Department of Education pays the interest on subsidized direct loans. Interest is also subsidized during your six-month grace period after leaving school and anytime the loan is in deferment. This offers significant savings, as interest is not allowed to accrue or capitalize during these times.

Unsubsidized Direct Loan

Best for: Any undergraduate or graduate student who meets the basic eligibility requirements for federal aid

Unsubsidized direct loans are offered to undergraduate- and graduate-level students, regardless of their financial standing. Unlike subsidized direct loans, you’re responsible for all interest charges that accrue after this type of loan is disbursed.

If you decide not to make interest payments while you’re enrolled in school, during your grace period or while in deferment, any unpaid interest will capitalize. That is, it will be added to your principal balance and you’ll essentially pay interest on your interest.

Fixed interest rates for the 2022-23 school year are 4.99% and 6.54% for undergraduate and graduate or professional borrowers, respectively.

Direct PLUS Loan

Best for: Graduate students or parents of undergraduate students

There are two types of direct PLUS loans offered by the Department of Education: grad PLUS loans for graduate or professional students, and parent PLUS loans for parents of undergraduate students.

This type of federal student loan isn’t need-based, but unlike other types of federal student loans, it requires a credit check. While there isn’t a minimum credit score required, applicants with an adverse credit history must meet additional requirements.

PLUS loans are not subsidized, so you’re responsible for all interest charges that accrue. Direct PLUS loans are offered at a fixed rate of 7.54% for the 2022-23 school year.

Direct Consolidation Loan

Best for: Existing federal student loan borrowers who want to simplify their repayment or need to consolidate to meet other federal program requirements

Existing federal student loan borrowers can combine eligible federal loans into one loan through a direct consolidation loan. It offers a fixed rate which is calculated using the weighted average rate of all debts being consolidated, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of a percent.

Although a consolidation loan can simplify your repayment experience and might help you access income-driven repayment plans or Public Service Loan Forgiveness, there are also downsides to this repayment option. For example, it might extend your repayment term and unpaid interest will capitalize during consolidation.

Make sure you understand how this option affects your repayment and access to federal benefits before moving forward, as this process is permanent and irreversible.

Private Student Loans

Best for: Students who need supplemental loans or who want to refinance existing student debt

Non-government institutions like banks, credit unions, online lenders or even your school offer private student loans. Private lenders set their own eligibility and credit requirements, which will determine the interest rates you qualify for.

Most private lenders offer fixed- or variable-rate private student loans. Some also offer specialized private loan programs, including:

Bar exam loans

Graduate loans

International student loans

Medical residency and relocation loans

Private loans require a credit check, and you typically need good credit to qualify. Some lenders allow you to add a co-signer with good credit if you aren’t eligible on your own. Borrowers with high credit scores are typically eligible for the most competitive interest rates. Additionally, repayment plans and in-school deferment options vary between lenders.

How To Apply for Different Student Loan Types

The process to apply for a federal student loan versus a private student loan involves significantly different steps. Here’s how to prepare—and apply—for each loan type.

Applying for Federal Student Loans

To apply for federal student loans, you must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). This form collects your personal and financial information to determine what federal aid you qualify for. Most students are eligible for at least one type of federal student loan, and depending on your circumstances, you may even qualify for grants that don’t need to be repaid.

You must fill out the FAFSA annually at StudentAid.gov for each year you attend college. You can also print out a FAFSA form and mail it. After review, you’ll receive a student aid award letter, which will include the federal loans you’re eligible for, if any, and the amount you can borrow.

Applying for Private Student Loans

Start by comparing your existing financial aid against your total educational costs to see how much money you still need for school. To find the best loan for your situation, shop around with a handful of private lenders. Look for a loan with a competitive interest rate, flexible repayment plans and a monthly loan payment you can afford.

Although prequalifying for a private student loan only involves a soft credit inquiry, once you submit a formal application, a hard credit check is required to proceed.

If you have no credit or have a low credit score, consider asking a parent or other close relative if they’re willing to co-sign on your private student loan. Keep in mind that not all lenders allow a co-signer.

Which Type of Student Loan Should I Borrow?

For most borrowers, federal student loans will offer a better deal than private lenders. But the right type of federal student loan for you depends on your enrollment level and unique situation.

If you’re eligible for direct subsidized loans, consider maximizing this loan option before exploring unsubsidized loans. If you’ve exhausted federal lending options, private student loans can help bridge the gap between your financial aid and educational costs.

Student loans must be repaid based on the terms of your loan agreement. Borrow only what you need each academic year. By minimizing what you borrow, you can help ensure that student debt doesn’t get in the way of future goals like building an emergency fund or buying a home.

