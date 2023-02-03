Students across the nation frequently turn to student loans to pay for their college education—but where you live could influence how much you need to borrow. The average student loan borrower from the Class of 2020 owes more than $30,000 in 19 states, according to the Institute for College Access and Success. Fortunately, state governments are stepping in to offer relief.

All 50 states and Washington, D.C. offer at least one student loan relief program that could pay off part or all of your balance, usually in exchange for a few years of eligible work in a qualifying career. Take a look at student loan forgiveness programs by state to see if you qualify for assistance.

What Are State-Based Student Loan Forgiveness Programs?

State-based forgiveness programs offer loan repayment assistance to residents who borrowed money to pay for college or graduate school. Most of these programs could be more accurately described as loan repayment assistance programs, or LRAPs.

Unlike federal forgiveness programs, LRAPs typically don’t automatically discharge a portion of your balance. Instead, they offer money for you to use toward your student loans, usually in exchange for qualifying service.

The benefit of this arrangement is that you can often use the repayment assistance you receive from an LRAP to pay off both federal and private student loans. Federal forgiveness programs, on the other hand, only discharge federal loans from the U.S. Department of Education.

How State Forgiveness Programs Work

The requirements for state forgiveness programs vary, but you typically need to be a resident working for a certain period of time in an eligible field or workplace. Some professions that often qualify for state LRAPs include:

You may also have to commit to two or three years of service in a shortage area or underserved community. California’s State Loan Repayment Program, for example, offers up to $50,000 in student loan assistance to full-time healthcare professionals who serve for two years in a federally designated health professional shortage area. You could receive another $20,000 per year for two more years, and $10,000 for each year after that.

Some programs, however, have more unique criteria. Maryland’s SmartBuy Program, for instance, helps homebuyers by providing up to 15% of their home purchase price for the borrower to put toward their student debt (up to a maximum of $50,000). And Kansas will provide up to $15,000 in student loan assistance over five years to borrowers who move to one of its designated Rural Opportunity Zones.

Since every state-based program has its own rules and regulations, make sure to read program requirements carefully before applying.

How to Research Student Loan Forgiveness Options in Your Area

If you owe student loans, it’s worth exploring student loan assistance programs in your state to see if you qualify for help paying them off. Some resources to explore include:

Your state’s department of education website.

Your state’s student loan ombudsman, if it has one. You can find a list of state ombudsman offices at StudentAid.gov.

Your college or university’s financial aid office. A financial aid officer might be able to point you in the right direction for state LRAPs or other resources in your area.

At the same time, explore your options for nationally available student loan forgiveness programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Teacher Loan Forgiveness.

Student Loan Forgiveness Programs by State

