Student Loan Forgiveness For Dentists

Dental school is expensive, which is why many students rely on student loans to cover the cost. Students who graduated in 2021 left their dental program with an average of $301,583 in student loan debt, according to the American Dental Education Association (ADEA).

If a dental school grad repaid their student debt out of pocket over a standard 10-year repayment term, they’d have a monthly payment of $2,513.19, not accounting for interest. Despite the six-figure median income that dentists enjoy, this monthly payment could still be overwhelming enough to delay other financial goals, such as buying a home or saving for retirement.

The good news is that there are several federal- and state-based student loan forgiveness programs as well as repayment programs available for dental school loans. Here’s how they work and where to find them.

How Does Student Loan Forgiveness Work for Dentists?

Dentists of all types—including general dentists and hygienists as well as specialists like orthodontists and surgeons—could be eligible for a variety of dental loan repayment and forgiveness programs.

The requirements vary by program, but generally, participating dentists must make a certain number of on-time payments and meet employment eligibility criteria, such as working in the public sector. After fulfilling these requirements, you can submit an application requesting to have some or all of your loans repaid or forgiven.

While some programs are only available for federal student loans, others can be used to repay private student loans as well.

Federal Loan Forgiveness for Dentists

The Department of Education provides two forgiveness options to dentists with federal student loans:

Public Service Loan Forgiveness

To be eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), you must:

Work full time for a qualifying employer . This includes government employers through federal, state, local or tribal organizations; nonprofits; and the AmeriCorps or Peace Corps.

. This includes government employers through federal, state, local or tribal organizations; nonprofits; and the AmeriCorps or Peace Corps. Make 120 qualifying payments. You must make 120 qualifying payments under one of the four income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. This equates to 10 years of payments.

After meeting these requirements, you can submit an application to have your remaining federal student loan balance forgiven tax-free.

Income-driven Repayment

If you don’t work for an employer that qualifies under the PSLF program, another option is signing up for an IDR plan. Under this type of plan, your payments are based on your income and household size. Additionally, you could have any remaining federal student loan balance forgiven after 20 or 25 years, depending on the plan.

There are four main IDR plans available:

Income-based repayment (IBR) : Under this plan, your payments are limited to 10% or 15% of your discretionary income, and your remaining balance will be forgiven after 20 or 25 years, depending on when you took your loans out. To be eligible for IBR, you must demonstrate a partial financial hardship.

: Under this plan, your payments are limited to 10% or 15% of your discretionary income, and your remaining balance will be forgiven after 20 or 25 years, depending on when you took your loans out. To be eligible for IBR, you must demonstrate a partial financial hardship. Pay As You Earn (PAYE) : If you sign up for PAYE, your payments will be capped at 10% of your discretionary income, and any remaining balance can be forgiven after 20 years. Like with IBR, you must have a partial financial hardship to qualify for PAYE.

: If you sign up for PAYE, your payments will be capped at 10% of your discretionary income, and any remaining balance can be forgiven after 20 years. Like with IBR, you must have a partial financial hardship to qualify for PAYE. Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) : On this plan, your payments will be 10% of your discretionary income—though unlike with the other plans, these payments aren’t capped. You can have loans for your undergraduate studies forgiven after 20 years, while loans for graduate and professional programs like dental school can be forgiven after 25 years.

: On this plan, your payments will be 10% of your discretionary income—though unlike with the other plans, these payments aren’t capped. You can have loans for your undergraduate studies forgiven after 20 years, while loans for graduate and professional programs like dental school can be forgiven after 25 years. Income-contingent repayment (ICR): Under ICR, your payments will be 20% of your discretionary income or what you’d pay on a 12-year, income-adjusted plan. Any remaining balance will be forgiven after 25 years.

Unlike with PSLF, loans forgiven through an IDR plan are considered taxable income.

National Repayment Programs for Dentists

In addition to federal dental loan forgiveness programs, you can explore service-based dental loan repayment programs (LRPs) offered by national organizations.

National Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program

The National Health Service Corps (NHSC) offers a handful of LRPs, but its broadest program is the NHSC LRP. Licensed primary care medical providers—including dentists, physicians and mental health professionals—can receive up to $50,000 in repayment assistance for qualified federal and private student loans.

Participants must agree to a two-year service contract working full time or part time in a Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA) approved by the NHSC. Part-time providers are eligible for a maximum of $25,000 of repayment assistance, while full-time employees can have a maximum of $50,000 of their student loans repaid.

After completing the required two years, you can apply for additional repayment through one-year contracts, though there’s no guarantee that you’ll be approved. Also note that a part-time service option isn’t available to those who work in private practices.

National Institutes of Health Loan Repayment Programs

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) offers two LRPs—one for researchers employed by the NIH (intramural) and one for those who work externally (extramural). In return for engaging in research relevant to the NIH, you can receive up to $50,000 per year in student loan repayment assistance. Renewal awards are also available.

Dentists who have a Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degree, Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (D.M.D.) or an equivalent doctorate from an accredited school are eligible to participate in both the extramural and intramural NIH LRPs. You must also have educational debt (federal or private) equal to or exceeding 20% of your institutional base salary (not applicable to renewal applicants), conduct approved research and meet all other requirements to participate.

Indian Health Service Loan Repayment Program

The Indian Health Service (IHS) LRP offers up to $40,000 in student loan repayment assistance to dental professionals who agree to a two-year contract serving American Indian and Alaska Native communities. Eligible dental professions include dentists (D.D.S. and D.M.D.), dental hygienists, dental assistants and dental therapists (associate degree).

This program allows you to renew your contract each year until your entire balance of qualified student debt is repaid. This includes both federal and private student loans used to pay for your dental program and required undergraduate prerequisites.

Note that if you accept an award through the IHS LRP, you can’t also receive support from another government-funded program—such as the NHSC LRP—at the same time.

Military Loan Repayment Programs

If you’re a dentist who has served or is serving in the U.S. military, you might be eligible for an LRP program, such as:

Air Force Health Professions Loan Repayment Program : Dentists who are on active duty with the Air Force can receive up to $40,000 (minus about 28% in federal income taxes) in student loan repayment over two years.

: Dentists who are on active duty with the Air Force can receive up to $40,000 (minus about 28% in federal income taxes) in student loan repayment over two years. Army Active Duty Health Professions Loan Repayment Program : Dentists on active duty with the Army can receive up to $120,000 in repayment assistance spread over three years.

: Dentists on active duty with the Army can receive up to $120,000 in repayment assistance spread over three years. Navy Health Professions Loan Repayment Program : This program offers dentists a maximum of $40,000 (minus about 25% in federal income taxes) to pay toward their student loans. You must meet commissioning service requirements and serve on active duty for two years.

: This program offers dentists a maximum of $40,000 (minus about 25% in federal income taxes) to pay toward their student loans. You must meet commissioning service requirements and serve on active duty for two years. Education Debt Reduction Program : Dentists who work for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) could be eligible for this program, which offers up to $200,000 in loan repayment over five years.

: Dentists who work for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) could be eligible for this program, which offers up to $200,000 in loan repayment over five years. VA Student Loan Repayment Program: This is another option for dental employees of the VA, which provides up to $60,000 in student loan repayment over six years.

As of 2022, an LRP isn’t available through the Marines.

State-based Dental Loan Forgiveness

Most states have designed their own student loan repayment programs that are available to dental professionals. Requirements and eligibility vary by state.

To see if your state offers an LRP for dentists, visit the ADEA’s website.

