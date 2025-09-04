STT Teams Up With Apex to Build Digital Wealth Infrastructure

State Street Corporation STT is teaming up with Apex Fintech Solutions in a move that signals its ambition to transform the wealth management infrastructure. The partnership includes a minority investment by State Street into Apex and aims to deliver a fully digital, globally scalable custody and clearing platform for wealth advisors and self-directed investing platforms.



Apex powers above 200 clients and 22 million brokerage accounts holding more than $200 billion in assets worldwide. Its modular, API-driven platform provides the flexibility to build and scale innovative wealth offerings quickly, whether for high-net-worth advisory businesses or mass-market self-directed platforms.

State Street’s Scale Meets Apex’s Innovation

Through this collaboration, STT will integrate Apex’s custody and clearing technology with its institutional-grade infrastructure and global client network. The result will be a differentiated solution that allows wealth managers, fintech platforms and advisors to launch and scale wealth services more efficiently while providing a seamless end-client experience.



State Street brings significant scale to the partnership, with more than $3 trillion of assets reported on its Charles River Development Wealth platform and $1 trillion in wealth-related assets under management.



John Plansky, the executive vice president and head of State Street Wealth Services, said, “At State Street, our institutional investor clients look to us as an essential partner to deliver leading investment services, platforms, data, and solutions. This partnership with Apex augments our wealth services capabilities and positions us to provide technology and services that meet the needs of the growing global wealth market.”



Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex, stated, “For over a decade, Apex has fueled the fintech revolution by solving the hard challenges needed to expand and improve investing for everyone. We look forward to working with State Street to drive the future of wealth management.”

Strategic Implication of STT-Apex Partnership

This alliance marks a significant step for State Street as it seeks to deepen its presence in the rapidly evolving wealth sector.



Notably, executives from both firms emphasized that the wealth management industry is undergoing a period of rapid change, driven by innovation and shifting investor expectations.



Thus, by combining STT’s institutional scale with Apex’s digital agility, the two firms are positioning themselves to deliver the first global, end-to-end, digital wealth custody solution — an offering that may redefine how advisors and platforms serve investors worldwide.

STT’s Other Business Expansion/Restructuring Moves

State Street has been expanding its scale by undertaking acquisitions, business expansion and restructuring efforts. In May 2025, it collaborated with smallcase to cater to investors in India seeking global exposure. In April, STT partnered with Ethic Inc. to offer customized investment solutions to institutional and financial intermediary clients.



In February, it announced a deal to acquire global custody and related businesses outside of Japan from Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Last year, State Street Global Advisors joined forces with Bridgewater Associates to boost its core alternative investment strategies.



State Street announced the acquisition of a 5% stake in Australia-based Raiz Invest Limited, a strategic partnership with Taurus and the completion of the buyout of CF Global Trading.



As part of its consolidation efforts, the company announced the restructuring of the nearly 20-year-old European component of the International Financial Data Services LP joint venture (JV) arrangement in Luxembourg and Ireland, consolidated its India-based operations and assumed the full ownership of its two JVs.



These, along with past buyouts and expansion initiatives, are expected to result in revenue and cost benefits, and help State Street expand its footprint globally.

STT’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

So far this year, State Street’s shares have rallied 15.1%, outperforming the industry’s 11% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, STT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Business Expansion Efforts by Other Finance Firms

BlackRock BLK acquired ElmTree Funds, LLC, a St. Louis–based real estate investment firm specializing in net-lease assets, to expand its private markets platform, giving clients broader access to alternative investments beyond traditional stocks and bonds.



The deal is part of BlackRock’s long-term goal to raise $400 billion for private markets by 2030.



Over the past year, BlackRock has invested more than $28 billion to strengthen its position in the high-growth private markets space. In addition to acquiring HPS Investment Partners, it purchased Preqin, a leading private markets data provider, and Global Infrastructure Partners, the largest independent infrastructure manager.



Fifth Third Bancorp FITB acquired DTS Connex to enhance its capabilities in cash logistics, infrastructure and risk management within its Commercial Payments business.



DTS Connex’s advanced technology caters to the needs of businesses seeking more efficient, transparent and controlled cash logistics management. By acquiring DTS Connex, Fifth Third will streamline cash operations and foster deeper collaboration across the cash ecosystem through advanced data sharing. The move reinforces FITB’s broader strategy to leverage technology and innovation, offering more integrated and advanced service solutions for clients.

