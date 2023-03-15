STT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.38, changing hands as low as $72.28 per share. State Street Corp. shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STT's low point in its 52 week range is $58.615 per share, with $94.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.98. The STT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

