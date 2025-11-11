STT Acquires PriceStats to Strengthen Inflation Tracking & Data Tools

State Street Corp. STT has acquired its long-standing partner, PriceStats, a top provider of daily global inflation data generated from digitally collected prices on millions of consumer products.



Founded in 2011, PriceStats uses a proprietary approach to collect pricing data on millions of products from over 1,500 retailers worldwide, providing insights into inflation trends and consumer purchasing power that supplement traditional government measures.

How Will State Street Leverage PriceStats?

PriceStats’ offering has been an integral component of the State Street Markets research platform since 2011 and is largely used by Institutional investors, economists and central banks.



PriceStats will be integrated into State Street Data Intelligence, which delivers proprietary data and insights to help clients make more informed investment decisions. The platform also includes State Street Private Capital Indices, a set of benchmarks and analytics built on more than $6 trillion in proprietary private equity and private credit data, supporting the construction and benchmarking of related portfolios.



Will Kinlaw, head of State Street Data Intelligence, stated, “The PriceStats platform is best in class and from this strong foundation we will launch a range of advanced, low-latency economic indicators around prices, employment, and other key variables.”



Alberto Cavallo, co-founder of PriceStats, will collaborate with State Street to advance new products aimed at accelerating real-time measurement of the broader economy.



This aligns with State Street’s efforts to deepen its presence through buyouts and collaborations. Last month, STT acquired global custody and related businesses outside of Japan from Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. In May 2025, it collaborated with smallcase to cater to investors in India seeking global exposure.

State Street’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of STT have gained 24.7% compared with the industry’s 13.2% growth in the past six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acquisitions Pursued by Other Finance Firms

Last week, Charles Schwab SCHW agreed to acquire Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE in an all-cash transaction valued at roughly $660 million.



This addition of direct access to private securities through Forge Global builds on the recently launched Schwab Alternative Investments Select, an alternative investments platform available for retail clients with more than $5 million in household assets at Schwab. This move aims to capitalize on the sustained momentum in private markets, given the rising investor demand for early exposure to fast-growing startups to achieve greater returns and portfolio diversification.



Similarly, last month, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN agreed to acquire Cadence Bank, a regional financial institution with $53 billion in assets headquartered in Houston, TX and Tupelo, MS.



The transaction is expected to be 10% accretive to Huntington’s earnings per share, mildly dilutive to regulatory capital at close, and 7% dilutive to tangible book value per share, with an earn-back period of about three years, including merger expenses.

