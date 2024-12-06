STS Trust Enhances Share Capital Management Strategy

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 45,000 of its own ordinary shares at 237.00 pence each, to be held in treasury. This transaction leaves the company with a total of 125,179,415 issued ordinary shares available in the market, excluding those held in treasury. The move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

