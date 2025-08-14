STRZ Reports Results

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) came in at $319.7 million, below analyst expectations.

Net loss per share (GAAP) was $(2.54), significantly worse than the estimated $(0.38) per share (GAAP) and last year’s $0.26 EPS (GAAP).

Subscribers declined across both U.S. and Canadian markets, with OTT and linear customer numbers fell sequentially.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ), a premium entertainment provider known for its original television programming and streaming service, released its fiscal second quarter results on August 14, 2025. The most notable news was a sharper-than-expected revenue decline (GAAP), sustained subscriber losses, and a significantly larger net loss per share (GAAP) compared to analyst forecasts. Revenue (GAAP) was $319.7 million, lower than the $333.5 million analyst estimate (GAAP). Net loss per share (GAAP) was $(2.54) for Q2 2025, missing the GAAP estimate of $(0.38) and reversing last year’s $0.26 in GAAP earnings per share. Overall, the quarter showed continued pressures across the core business despite pockets of strength in content engagement.

Metric Q2 2025 (Quarter Ended June 30, 2025) Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 (Quarter Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(2.54) $(0.38) $0.26 -1,076.9 % Revenue (GAAP) $319.7 million $333.5 million $347.6 million (8.0 %) Adjusted OIBDA $33.4 million $56.3 million (40.7 %) Operating Income (Loss) $(26.9) million $10.1 million -366.3 % Cash and Cash Equivalents $51.6 million $25.2 million 104.8 %

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Starz Entertainment operates as a premium subscription video service, offering original series, movies, and a diverse content library to subscribers in the United States and Canada through over-the-top streaming and pay television (linear) platforms. Since becoming a standalone public company after separating from Lionsgate, it has expanded its exclusive programming to appeal to targeted audiences, particularly women and underrepresented groups.

Recently, the company has concentrated on building a robust content library and investing in technology to support digital distribution. Its key success factors include attracting and retaining subscribers, optimizing its content spending, strengthening its regional presence, and exploring new distribution or market opportunities. As the streaming market grows highly competitive, differentiation through unique storytelling and flexible direct-to-consumer offerings remains core to its approach.

Quarterly Performance and Major Developments

During the quarter, declines were seen primarily due to decreases in both over-the-top (OTT) streaming and traditional linear television channels. OTT revenue (GAAP) dropped 5.7%, while linear and other revenues (GAAP) declined 12.9% compared to the prior year. Subscriber totals fell throughout North America: total U.S. subscribers dropped to 17.59 million, and Canadian subscribers declined to 1.49 million from 1.60 million last quarter. Both the OTT and linear subscriber bases saw reductions, reflecting not only industry-wide shifts but also specific challenges in engaging and retaining customers over the period.

The premiere of original series "Outlander: Blood of my Blood" delivered the third highest new subscriber additions for a series launch in its history. Despite this, aggregate subscriber numbers fell for both OTT and linear offerings. Management directly cited “continued pressure on linear subscriber and lower OTT subscriber additions” as reasons behind the weakness. Advertising and marketing spend was cut 23.4% compared to Q2 2024, which may have contributed to the slower subscriber growth.

Profitability metrics declined. The company posted an operating loss of $(26.9) million, compared to an operating profit (GAAP operating income) last year. Notably, restructuring and other expenses shifted from a benefit last year to $6.4 million in costs this quarter, adding to overall losses for the period.

On the balance sheet, Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP) were $51.6 million at quarter end, while net debt stood at $573.5 million. The quarter also included a significant $389.9 million distribution to its former parent, Lionsgate, as part of the separation, impacting available liquidity and leverage. The company closed the quarter with an adjusted leverage ratio of 3.2x (non-GAAP, trailing twelve months). There was no dividend payment or announcement for the period. STRZ does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead

Management provided a forward outlook for the second half of FY2025, reiterating expectations of “sequential revenue and OTT subscriber growth in Q3 and Q4.” This confidence is anchored in the strength of the upcoming content lineup and ongoing cost management efforts. However, the results in the latest quarter signal that significant improvement is needed to meet these goals. Management did not offer specific numerical guidance for either revenue or earnings.

Investors will need to watch several key areas in future periods. The company continues to face execution risks in reestablishing growth as an independent streamer in a competitive market.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

