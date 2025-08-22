Stryker's Robotics and Global Gains Offset by Macro Concerns

Stryker Corporation SYK posted robust second-quarter 2025 results, with broad-based momentum across its core businesses. Net sales grew 11.1% year over year to $6.1 billion, while organic sales improved 10.2%. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.13 exceeded the consensus mark, reflecting healthy volume growth, favorable pricing and disciplined execution.

Management raised full-year organic sales growth guidance to 9.5-10% and adjusted EPS to $13.40-$13.60. Despite strong execution and innovation-led growth, competitive risks, macro pressures and elevated valuation suggest limited near-term upside.

Share of Stryker have gained 6.9% so far this year compared with the industry’s increase of 7.5%. The S&P 500 Index was up 8.6% in that period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Short-Term Growth Drivers

Orthopaedics Strength and Mako Adoption: Orthopaedics delivered a strong rebound, supported by rising elective procedure volumes and continued adoption of the Mako robotic platform. Knee and hip implant demand was particularly strong, with Mako placements gaining traction globally. Knee implants grew 6.3%, while hip implants advanced 8.9%, both benefiting from increased procedure volumes and accelerating adoption of the Mako robotic platform.

Management highlighted that Mako procedures reached a milestone of 2 million during the second quarter, with international markets showing particularly strong momentum as hospitals continue to scale robotic-assisted surgery capabilities. Rising Mako placements are driving not only implant volume growth but also deeper integration of robotics into orthopedic care pathways. These trends underscore Stryker’s technology edge and the near-term momentum of robotics in driving surgical efficiency and patient outcomes.

MedSurg and Neurotechnology Contributions: MedSurg and Neurotechnology segments reported 16.7% organic growth, reflecting high demand for patient handling, surgical instruments and neurovascular solutions. Hospitals are refreshing capital equipment and investing in advanced surgical technology, boosting utilization of Stryker’s diverse portfolio. Neurotechnology grew in the mid-teens, driven by craniomaxillofacial and stroke product demand. Together, these segments add stability and balance to SYK’s growth profile.

Long-Term Growth Drivers

Global Expansion and Emerging Markets: Stryker’s international business remains a long-term growth lever, with double-digit gains in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. In emerging markets, low penetration of robotic-assisted surgery and orthopedic procedures provides a significant runway. The company is investing in localized manufacturing and R&D to improve competitiveness and capture share, but execution in price-sensitive markets will be critical to sustaining momentum.

Innovation and Pipeline Development: SYK’s innovation pipeline remains robust, spanning orthopaedics, trauma, extremities and endoscopy. The Mako platform continues to expand procedural scope, while upcoming launches in sports medicine and next-generation endoscopy strengthen its market position. R&D spending above 6% of sales underscores management’s commitment to innovation. However, sustaining a leadership edge will depend on the pace of adoption relative to competitors’ offerings.

Synergies and Portfolio Expansion: Stryker’s portfolio expansion strategy is delivering tangible benefits, underpinned by recent acquisitions in spine and neurovascular markets. The 2022 acquisition of Wright Medical’s spine assets has strengthened SYK’s position in minimally invasive spine procedures, adding breadth to its Orthopaedics offering. Similarly, the 2023 acquisition of Cerus Endovascular enhanced the Neurotechnology franchise with innovative stent and coil technologies, bolstering leadership in stroke care.

Management emphasized that these deals are already yielding integration synergies, from expanded R&D collaboration to streamlined distribution networks. Importantly, Stryker is capitalizing on cross-selling opportunities, particularly leveraging Mako placements as an entry point for bundled solutions across orthopaedics, spine, and neurovascular. This ecosystem approach enhances hospital partnerships, drives recurring revenue from implants and instruments, and supports long-term growth momentum.

SYK’s Sales & EPS Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Challenges

Competitive Pressures in Robotics and Devices: Competition in robotic orthopaedics is intensifying, with Zimmer Biomet ZBH, Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Medtronic MDT advancing rival platforms. Sustaining differentiation will require continued evidence of superior outcomes and cost-effectiveness. Broader medtech competition also poses pricing and margin pressures, particularly in capital-intensive markets.

Macro and Cost Pressure: Persistent inflation, FX volatility and wage pressures remain headwinds. Regulatory hurdles in global markets also create uncertainty for new product launches. While Stryker delivered strong top-line growth, management acknowledged that inflationary cost pressures, FX headwinds and wage inflation had a tangible impact on margins in second-quarter 2025. Foreign exchange reduced revenue growth, while cost inflation in raw materials and logistics created a drag on gross margin despite productivity offsets. Wage pressures, particularly in U.S. manufacturing facilities, also elevated operating expenses, tempering some of the benefits from favorable pricing.

Regulatory and Supply-Chain Risks: Supply-chain reliability has improved compared to the disruptions during 2022-2023, but management noted ongoing bottlenecks in electronic components and specialty materials that limited product availability in certain geographies. Geopolitical instability remains a risk factor, with tariffs and trade restrictions contributing to higher input costs. Regulatory hurdles for product approvals in international markets also continue to slow time-to-market for new launches.

Competitors’ Update

Zimmer Biomet posted another solid quarter in the second quarter of 2025 with net sales of approximately $2.08 billion, up 7% year over year (2.8% organic), driven by robust demand in its hip, knee, and surgical portfolios. The company raised its full-year EPS guidance to $8.10–$8.30, underscoring confidence in continued orthopedic momentum. ZBH also highlighted a significant 16% sales increase in its Sports Medicine, Extremities & Trauma (S.E.T.) segment, which contributed meaningfully to both revenue growth and margin stability amid tightening operating conditions.

Johnson & Johnson delivered a strong second-quarter 2025, with sales reaching $23.7 billion, marking a 5.8% year-over-year increase, and adjusted EPS of $2.77. The company raised its full-year sales forecast to $93.2-$93.4 billion and EPS guidance to $10.80-$10.90 due to lower-than-expected tariff costs. Within the medtech division, JNJ reported 6% growth, bolstered by robust performance across device segments, especially in electrophysiology. JNJ’s diversified portfolio and favorable macro dynamics have helped it outperform, although headwinds like legal litigation and competitive pressure remain.

Medtronic delivered a solid second-quarter 2025 performance, with revenues of roughly $8.58 billion (reflecting an 8.3% year-over-year increase) and EPS of 81 cents, while adjusted EPS was $1.26. Despite at least a 9-cent negative impact from foreign exchange, MDT raised its full-year organic revenue growth and EPS guidance, reflecting resilience in core franchises such as TAVR, diabetes, spine and neuromodulation. Medtronic continues to benefit from strong innovation-led demand and operational discipline, even amid FX headwinds and persistent cost pressures.

Stryker Corporation Price

Stryker Corporation price | Stryker Corporation Quote

Conclusion

Stryker’s second-quarter performance highlights its strong execution across orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology while sustaining margin discipline. Its robust pipeline, global expansion and integration synergies create a compelling long-term outlook. However, premium valuation, competitive intensity and macro risks temper the near-term investment case. While Stryker remains a high-quality medtech leader with durable advantages, the stock’s risk-reward profile suggests patience. Stryker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.