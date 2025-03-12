Stryker Unveils Next-Generation Mako SmartRobotics but Stock Falls

Stryker Corporation SYK recently unveiled the next generation of its Mako SmartRobotics system at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ 2025 Annual Meeting, reinforcing its commitment to innovation in orthopedic surgery. The advanced robotic system is designed to enhance surgical precision, improve patient outcomes and streamline workflow for orthopedic procedures, particularly in knee and hip replacements.

By advancing Mako SmartRobotics technology, Stryker aims to solidify its leadership in the orthopedic robotics market and drive long-term growth. The latest innovations reflect the company’s strategic focus on high-margin, technology-driven solutions that can differentiate it from competitors.

Likely Trend of SYK Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company moved south 1.3% and closed at $365.29 yesterday. In the past six months, SYK shares have lost 0.7% against the industry’s growth of 3.1%. The S&P 500 has returned 0.8% in the same time frame.

However, Stryker’s next-gen Mako SmartRobotics can drive long-term SYK stock growth by strengthening its position in robotic-assisted surgery. Growing adoption in hospitals could boost demand, sales and recurring revenues. Innovation and high-tech solutions can help differentiate Stryker, thereby attracting investors and supporting a higher stock price.

Meanwhile, SYK currently has a market capitalization of $141.2 billion. It has an earnings yield of 3.6%, much higher than the industry’s yield of 1.3%. In the last reported quarter, SYK delivered an earnings surprise of 3.62%.



Details on SYK’s Next-Gen Mako SmartRobotics

Stryker has expanded its Mako Total Hip offering with the introduction of Mako Total Hip with Advanced Primary and Revision, bringing a groundbreaking first-to-market robotic hip revision capability. This advancement is particularly significant for revision total hip arthroplasty. The enhanced Mako Total Hip application is designed to streamline workflow and increase surgical confidence, especially in challenging cases.

Alongside these advancements, Stryker has introduced its fourth-generation Mako System, Mako 4, a cutting-edge robotics platform that consolidates multiple applications into a single system. Mako 4 is designed to deliver a premium clinical and operational experience across Mako Total Hip, Total Knee, Partial Knee and Spine procedures, offering significant improvements over traditional manual techniques.

In addition to its orthopedic applications, Stryker is expanding its SmartRobotics suite with the introduction of Mako Spine and Mako Shoulder. Stryker successfully completed its first Mako Spine procedures in October 2024 and is currently in a limited market release phase, with a full U.S. commercial launch expected in the second half of 2025. Similarly, Mako Shoulder completed its first case at the end of 2024 and will remain in limited market release throughout 2025.

SYK’s Other Recent Developments

Recently, SYK launched the Steri-Shield 8 personal protection system, reinforcing its leadership in medical technologies and personal protective equipment. Designed in collaboration with healthcare professionals, Steri-Shield 8 prioritizes safety, comfort and enhanced usability for medical teams. This launch aligns with Stryker's broader strategy of continuous innovation and complements its existing product portfolio.

SYK also announced the launch of its hands-free, wearable communication device, Sync Badge, to support care team members with fast and reliable collaborations. The Sync Badge should help care providers offset the ongoing nurse shortage by simplifying workflows and connecting to essential people and information.

SYK’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SYK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH. At present, Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Boston Scientific and Cardinal Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo’s shares have rallied 30.1% in the past year. Estimates for MASI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 1.2% to $4.10 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.6%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have jumped 2.9% to $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 56.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 EPS have increased 1.5% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have gained 15.2% in the past year against the industry’s 4.1% decline. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

