Stryker (SYK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $262.17, changing hands as low as $260.72 per share. Stryker Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYK's low point in its 52 week range is $227.84 per share, with $281.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $262.35. The SYK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

