Stryker (SYK) Issues Safety Notice for Its Total Knee System

Stryker Corporation SYK recently initiated a voluntary correction for the application software in the Mako Total Knee system.

The company issued an urgent field safety notice due to increased software error #3 code. The error code is reflected when a Mako system shutdown or restart is not performed before switching between total knee and total hip applications. Per the company, the potential harms of this issue are complications associated with extended surgery.

Price Performance

For the past six months, SYK’s shares have rallied 15.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.3%. The S&P 500 increased 16.5% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Error Code

Stryker identified that its Mako Total Knee system’s application software generated an error code when a Mako System shutdown or a restart was not performed prior to switching between applications.

In the event of Mako System generating ‘Software Error #3’, loss or deterioration of robotic system function could be identified as a potential hazard. Owing to the error code, a delay in surgery is another potential hazard, as exiting and re-entering the application page or restarting the Mako Arm software is likely to take more time.

Stryker’s Risk Mitigation Steps

Per Stryker, shutting down or restarting the Mako system prior to launching another application can potentially eliminate the occurrence of the software error.

Also, restarting the Mako Arm software prior to starting a case or after the occurrence of the software error code can reduce the hazards and harms.

Stryker advises healthcare professionals to prevent ‘Software Error #3’ caused by the Mako robotic system with the help of risk mitigation methods. To acknowledge the mitigation, the company also asks healthcare providers to return consumer reaction questionnaires.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global joint replacement market was valued at $17.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 3.4% from 2021 to 2028.

An increase in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and lower extremity conditions are some factors driving the market for joint replacement. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases like rheumatoid arthritis leads to a high demand for surgical interventions, which thereby propels growth of the joint replacement market.

Notable Development

Stryker recently announced the completion of its first shoulder arthroplasty surgery in Europe using its Blueprint Mixed Reality Guidance system, which aims to benefit shoulder arthroplasty surgeons.

Stryker Corporation Price

Stryker Corporation price | Stryker Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SYK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Align Technology, Inc. ALGN, Ecolab ECL and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1%. Revenues of $997.4 million outpaced the consensus mark by 2.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Align Technology has a long-term estimated growth rate of 6.9%. ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.9%.

Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.7%.

Ecolab’s shares have rallied 33.8% against the industry’s 9.3% decline in the past year.

Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 56 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Revenues of $3.86 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.