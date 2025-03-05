Is Stryker Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $148.8 billion, Stryker Corporation (SYK) is a medical device company that operates in the orthopedic, neurotechnology & spine and surgical equipment markets. The Portage, Michigan-based company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Stryker fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the medical devices industry. The company is known for its innovative medical devices, advanced robotics in surgery, and strong presence in hospital solutions. With a focus on cutting-edge healthcare technology and R&D, Stryker continues to expand its portfolio, improving patient outcomes and surgical efficiency.

Active Investor:

This healthcare giant is currently trading 4% below its 52-week high of $406.19, reached on Jan. 28. Shares of SYK have gained marginally over the past three months, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.1% decline during the same time frame.

However, in the longer term, Stryker has gained 9.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind SPX’s 12.6% return. Nonetheless, on a YTD basis, shares of SYK are up 8.3%, considerably outpacing SPX’s 1.8% decline over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, SYK has been trading above its 200-day moving average since the past year, with slight fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-January.

On Jan. 28, Stryker reported better-than-expected Q4 results, with adjusted EPS of $4.01 and revenue reaching $6.4 billion, marking year-over-year growth of 15.9% and 10.7%, respectively.

However, despite these strong results, SYK shares dipped over 1% the following day after the company announced plans to sell its U.S. spinal implants business to Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC, a firm specializing in the neuro-musculoskeletal sector. While the news initially weighed on investor sentiment, the sale is expected to help Stryker sharpen its focus on high-growth, cutting-edge areas within medical technology, ultimately driving greater efficiency and profitability.

SYK has significantly underperformed its rival, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), which has soared 53.7% over the past 52 weeks and 16% on a YTD basis.

Given Stryker’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $429.77 suggests a modest 10.2% premium to its current levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.