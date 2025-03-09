Stryker Stock To $300?

Stryker (NYSE: SYK), the medical devices powerhouse, has recently launched its Sync Badge—a hands-free, wearable communication device designed to enhance collaboration among healthcare teams. This new device addresses the ongoing nursing shortage by streamlining workflows and providing seamless access to critical people and information. Despite the launch of Sync Badge, Stryker’s stock didn’t show any meaningful appreciation. This muted reaction can be partially attributed to broader market conditions. Investors have grown cautious as markets decline amid rising uncertainties, particularly in response to new tariffs implemented by the Trump administration.

With a market capitalization of $150 billion and shares trading near all-time highs, Stryker has undeniably delivered exceptional long-term value to its shareholders. Nevertheless, investors should consider the company’s vulnerability during economic downturns. Evidence from 2022 demonstrates this risk, when Stryker’s stock plummeted by more than 30% within just a few quarters. This historical pattern raises the question: could Stryker’s current almost $400 share price potentially retreat below $300 if similar market conditions recur? For those seeking growth with reduced single-stock volatility, the High-Quality portfolio presents an alternative, having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

Why Is It Relevant Now?

Stryker’s innovative approach makes it appealing, but the overarching economic uncertainties in the U.S. pose a considerable risk that investors should factor in. What risk is that?

The inflation concerns, while diminished, remain present. The Trump administration’s aggressive policies on tariffs and immigration have rekindled worries about potential inflation resurgence. These factors could potentially push the U.S. economy into turbulence or even recession, as detailed in our macroeconomic analysis.

Compounding these economic challenges is heightened geopolitical instability stemming from the Trump administration’s assertive international approach. The persistent Ukraine-Russia conflict continues to impact global stability, while trade relationships face growing uncertainty. Even longstanding allies such as Canada and Mexico find themselves summoned to renegotiate terms, further intensifying the complex risk landscape for investors.

How Resilient Is SYK Stock During A Downturn?

SYK stock has fared worse than the benchmark S&P 500 index during some of the recent downturns. Worried about the impact of a market crash on SYK stock? Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash captures how key stocks fared during and after the last six market crashes.

Inflation Shock (2022)

• SYK stock fell 31.9% from a high of $277.77 on 4 January 2022 to $189.27 on 18 July 2022, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 25.4% for the S&P 500

• The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 1 February 2023

• Since then, the stock has increased to a high of $399.90 on 27 January 2025 and currently trades at around $400

COVID-19 Pandemic (2020)

• SYK stock fell 43.8% from a high of $225.10 on 19 February 2020 to $126.50 on 23 March 2020, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 33.9% for the S&P 500

• The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 12 October 2020

Global Financial Crisis (2008)

• SYK stock fell 59.2% from a high of $76.48 on 26 December 2007 to $31.19 on 9 March 2009, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 56.8% for the S&P 500

• The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 8 January 2014

Premium Valuation Amid Slowing Growth

Stryker’s current valuation presents another challenge, as the stock trades at premium multiples of nearly 7x last year’s sales and approximately 33x last year’s earnings. These metrics exceed the company’s four-year historical averages of under 6x sales and below 28x earnings, despite being partially justified by recent profitability improvements. Further complicating the investment thesis, Stryker faces decelerating growth prospects, with consensus estimates projecting revenue growth of 9% in 2025 and 8% in 2026—both falling short of the 10% increase achieved in 2024.

Given this growth deceleration and the broader economic uncertainties, ask yourself the question: do you want to hold on to your Stryker stock now, will you panic and sell if it starts dropping to $300, $200, or even lower levels?

Returns Mar 2025

MTD [1] 2025

YTD [1] 2017-25

Total [2] SYK Return 2% 10% 261% S&P 500 Return -2% -1% 161% Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio -3% -5% 651%

[1] Returns as of 3/6/2025

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

