Stryker Sells U.S. Spinal Implants Business To Viscogliosi Brothers, Forms VB Spine

April 01, 2025 — 06:34 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Stryker (SYK) Tuesday has finalized the sale of its U.S. spinal implants business to Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC, forming the new company VB Spine, LLC.

This move aligns with Stryker's strategy to focus on innovation and long-term growth while maintaining its presence in the spine sector through Interventional Spine, Neurotechnology, and Enabling Technologies, as well as a strategic partnership with VB Spine.

VB Spine will have exclusive access to Mako Spine and Copilot for spinal procedures. Certain international market transfers will occur later, pending legal and regulatory approvals.

Tuesday, SYK closed at $373.3, up by 0.28%, and is currently trading after hours with no change.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
