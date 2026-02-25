Stryker Launches Synchfix EVT for Flexible Syndesmotic Fixation

Stryker SYK recently expanded its trauma portfolio with the launch of Synchfix EVT, a next-generation flexible syndesmotic fixation system to improve procedural efficiency and maintain effective ankle stabilization in patients with syndesmotic injuries. The Synchfix EVT builds upon the company’s Synchfix platform, with targeted design modifications for simplifying deployment and reducing procedural steps compared to the prior-generation device.

Management emphasized that Synchfix EVT aligns with its objective of improving procedural efficiency for foot and ankle surgeons while maintaining a strong focus on patient outcomes and safety. The device reflects SYK’s continued investment in next-generation soft tissue solutions designed to streamline surgical workflows. Constant engagement and feedback from surgeons influenced the design of Synchfix EVT, leading to practical improvements in both the device and the surgical procedure.

Stryker will conduct interactive demonstrations of Synchfix EVT at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons Annual Meeting to showcase the system’s capabilities.

Likely Trend of SYK Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of SYK lost 0.9% at yesterday’s closing. Over the past six months, shares of the company have dropped 2.5% compared with the industry’s 12.3% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 8.1% during the same time frame.

In the long run, the launch strengthens Stryker’s Foot & Ankle portfolio by expanding its presence in the growing sports medicine and trauma market. The adolescent indication widens the addressable patient base and potential first-mover advantage, while the single-use, knotless and sterile design supports operating room efficiency. Visibility at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons meeting should aid early commercialization efforts. Overall, the launch reinforces Stryker’s innovation cadence and may contribute to long-term revenue growth in its trauma portfolio.

SYK currently has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Synchfix EVT

Synchfix EVT is designed as an all-in-one system that combines the suture tensioning tools with the implant instruments. It features a handle configuration that enables controlled, single-handed deployment during surgery. The device is built to enhance overall usability, featuring an ergonomic handle and a low-profile titanium medial implant.

Synchfix EVT is designed for the fixation of soft tissue and bone injuries in cases of ankle syndesmosis disruption, with or without ankle fractures. It can also be used alongside standard fracture hardware in Weber B, Weber C and Maisonneuve fracture patterns in both adult and adolescent patients.

It is the first flexible syndesmotic fixation device approved for use in adolescent patients, expanding clinical applicability and increasing the company’s reach into an underserved segment of ankle trauma care. The system has received the Red Dot Design Award, recognizing its innovative all-in-one implant and instrumentation that optimize syndesmotic fixation while improving procedural efficiency relative to the prior-generation system.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the trauma and extremities devices market is valued at $16.55 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and injuries, along with ongoing developments in less invasive surgical techniques like intramedullary nails and locking plate systems for faster healing and reduced soft tissue trauma, are enhancing the market expansions.

Other News

Stryker recently launched the T2 Alpha Humerus Nailing System, expanding its trauma portfolio with a streamlined solution for complex humeral fractures. Built on SOMA technology, the system enhances anatomical alignment and fixation stability while integrating with the existing T2 Alpha platform to improve workflow efficiency and hospital standardization.

Stryker announced the limited market release of the Mako RPS (Robotic Power System) for Total Knee, an intuitive handheld robotic solution that combines the company’s robotics expertise with its established power tool technologies, expanding the Mako platform into a new robotics segment. Compatible with the Triathlon Total Knee System, Mako RPS is designed for surgeons seeking robotic assistance while maintaining the familiarity of manual instruments. The system features intraoperative planning and a robotically guided saw with active adjustment technology that aligns cutting with the surgical plan while integrating seamlessly into existing workflows and the Q Guidance System.

Stryker Corporation Price

Stryker Corporation price | Stryker Corporation Quote

SYK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SYK has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC and Veracyte VCYT.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.5% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.1% compared with the industry’s 12.8% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

Veracyte, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 51 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 59.4%. Revenues of $131.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.

VCYT has an estimated earnings recession rate of 3% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 16.8% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.1%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.