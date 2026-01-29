Markets
Stryker Corp. Q4 Profit Rises

January 29, 2026 — 05:05 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $849 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.726 billion or $4.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $7.171 billion from $6.436 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $849 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.20 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $7.171 Bln vs. $6.436 Bln last year.

The company expects 2026 organic net sales growth of 8.0% to 9.5% and adjusted net earnings per share of $14.90 to $15.10.

