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Stryker Corp. Announces Advance In Q1 Income

April 30, 2026 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $745 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $654 million, or $1.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.004 billion or $2.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $6.020 billion from $5.866 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $745 Mln. vs. $654 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue: $6.020 Bln vs. $5.866 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 14.90 To $ 15.10 Full year revenue guidance: 8 % To 9 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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