Stryker To Acquire Care.ai - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stryker (SYK) announced a definitive agreement to acquire care.ai, a privately held company specializing in delivering AI-assisted virtual care workflows, smart room technology and ambient intelligence solutions. The company said the acquisition will strengthen its healthcare IT offering and wirelessly connected medical device portfolio.

Andy Pierce, Group President, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, Stryker, said: "care.ai will help Stryker significantly accelerate our healthcare IT and digital vision to provide customers with real-time, smart and connected decision-making tools that enhance the lives of caregivers and their patients."

