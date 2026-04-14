Stryker to Acquire AVS, Adding IVL Capabilities to Vascular Portfolio

Stryker SYK recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire Amplitude Vascular Systems (“AVS”), the developer of a next-generation intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) platform for the treatment of calcified peripheral arterial disease.

This acquisition is aimed at enhancing Stryker’s Peripheral Vascular (PV) portfolio by introducing innovative revascularization capabilities. Following regulatory clearance in relevant markets, the technology is anticipated to complement Stryker’s existing PV solutions and its strategy to grow in the arterial disease treatment space.

Per management, this acquisition marks a significant step toward advancing the company’s vision of building a comprehensive peripheral vascular platform while addressing unmet clinical needs. By combining IVL technology with Stryker’s scale and clinical expertise, the company believes it can expand treatment options for physicians and improve care for patients with calcified peripheral arterial disease.

Likely Trend of SYK Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, SYK shares gained 2.4% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have dropped 1.2% compared with the industry’s 14.7% decline and the S&P 500’s 0.5% fall.

In the long run, the deal strengthens Stryker’s peripheral vascular portfolio by adding innovative intravascular lithotripsy IVL technology, positioning the company in a fast-growing segment of cardiovascular care. By combining AVS’ advanced calcium-fracturing platform with its global scale and clinical expertise, this acquisition reinforces Stryker’s strategy to build a comprehensive vascular platform and capitalize on rising demand for minimally invasive arterial disease treatments.



SYK currently has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the IVL Platform

IVL has emerged as one of the fastest-growing technologies in treating calcified peripheral and coronary lesions, as physicians are turning to IVL-based calcium modification to improve outcomes in complex interventions.

Amplitude Vascular Systems’ technology centers on a next-generation IVL platform that uses pulsed CO2-generated pressure waves delivered through a balloon catheter to fracture calcified plaque uniformly, improving luminal gain while enhancing catheter deliverability, treatment speed and procedural efficiency.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Coherent Market Insights, the intravascular lithotripsy market is valued at $185.3 million in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.5% through 2033.

Factors such as the growing incidence of calcified coronary and peripheral artery diseases, better clinical outcomes compared to traditional atherectomy and high-pressure balloon techniques, and the rising adoption of intravascular lithotripsy technology due to advancements in minimally invasive procedures used to treat cardiovascular calcification are driving market expansions.

Other News

In March, Stryker announced the launch of its SmartHospital Platform, a digital framework designed to integrate hospital devices, data and care teams into a unified, intelligent ecosystem. Developed under the company’s Smart Care business unit, the platform aims to support healthcare providers in their digital transformation efforts. It is designed to help hospitals address challenges, such as fragmented systems, workforce strain and rising patient volumes, by delivering actionable insights that support clinical decision-making and improve workflow efficiency.

In February, Stryker expanded its trauma portfolio with the launch of Synchfix EVT, a next-generation flexible syndesmotic fixation system to improve procedural efficiency and maintain effective ankle stabilization in patients with syndesmotic injuries. The Synchfix EVT builds upon the company’s Synchfix platform, with targeted design modifications for simplifying deployment and reducing procedural steps compared to the prior-generation device.

Stryker Corporation Price

Stryker Corporation price | Stryker Corporation Quote

SYK’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, SYK has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 12 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Revenues of $44.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB has an estimated earnings recession rate of 1.9% compared with the industry’s 13.5% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.7%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.1% compared with the industry’s 12.2% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.