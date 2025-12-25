Struggling to Save for Retirement? Here's How to Break That Cycle in 2026.

Key Points

It's important to save for retirement since Social Security will only replace a limited portion of your paycheck.

Automate your savings from the start to avoid temptation.

Don't leave any free money on the table.

Saving for retirement can be frustrating. After all, when you have near-term bills to pay, it can be tough to tell yourself, "I'll just pinch pennies this month so I can save this $200 for when I'm 70."

But the reality is that you need to save for retirement if you want your senior years to be comfortable. Social Security will replace only about 40% of your preretirement paycheck if you earn an average wage. And that assumes that benefit cuts don't happen (which they may or may not -- it's too soon to know).

Most seniors need about twice that much replacement income to have a nice lifestyle. So if you don't want to struggle later in life, you'll need to save for retirement starting now. And if you've struggled to do that so far, here's how to turn things around in 2026.

1. Automatically pay your retirement savings first

Many people tell themselves they'll throw money into an IRA at the end of the month, once they've paid all their bills. But you know how that goes. Whether it's a leak in your bathroom that costs $300 to fix or a last-minute concert invite that has you spending $120 on tickets, your money can easily disappear on you in the course of those 30 days.

That's why it's a good idea to automate contributions to your retirement savings. If you want to start 2026 off on a good note, set up automatic IRA transfers so that some amount of money lands in that account as soon as each paycheck hits. Or sign up for your company's 401(k) plan, which will deduct contributions from your paychecks automatically.

If you're getting a raise that takes effect in January, one strategy you can employ is sending that extra money directly into your retirement savings. If you don't get used to the larger paychecks, you won't miss them.

2. Consider a side gig if money is truly tight

Perhaps you've struggled to fund a retirement account because you don't earn enough to do so. If that's the case, you should know that the gig economy is still in good shape. So you may want to make 2026 the year you finally get a side job and use the money for your IRA or 401(k).

Although the idea of having to work a second job may seem unappealing, you never know how it might change your life for the better. In addition to making it possible for you to fund a retirement account, a side gig could put more money in your pocket so you have more breathing room in general. It could also help you build valuable skills that help you succeed at your current job, setting the stage for promotions and higher pay.

3. Take advantage of your full 401(k) match

If your company offers a 401(k) plan, a great way to make progress on your retirement savings in 2026 is to claim your workplace match in full. Find out what it is, and if need be, work that side gig to make it happen.

Remember, any money your employer puts into your 401(k) is money you can then invest. A $1,000 match today could easily be worth 10 times as much by the time you actually retire, based on how your investments perform.

It's not easy to get into the habit of steadily funding a retirement account, but it's important to do that if you don't want to struggle later in life. With the right attitude and approach, 2026 could end up being the year you get your retirement savings on track -- and start to feel better about your financial situation.

