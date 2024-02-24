Structuring a Marketing Budget for Financial Advisors

Marketing is a non-negotiable for any practice that is serious about sustaining consistent growth. While there are many aspects to consider, an overriding factor is determining the right budget. Some of the variables that will impact this decision are the size of the firm, the marketing strategy, and the channels that will be targeted.

It can be helpful to study the marketing strategies and budgets of other advisors. According to a study conducted by Broadridge, the average advisor spent $17,400 on marketing in 2022. The average spend for an RIA was $27,800 vs $9,700 for independent broker-dealers. In terms of impact, the study found that firms were onboarding an average of 23 clients per year with the cost of acquisition at $743 per client. However, there was significant variance as some reported spending under $250 per client, while others reported figures above $2,000 per client. The survey also showed that 30% of advisors plan to increase their marketing budget, while only 2% of advisors plan to reduce spending.

The general rule, for more established advisors, is that the marketing budget should be between 1% and 10% of annual revenue. Marketing is also an iterative process, so it’s important to evaluate the effectiveness of spending and various tactics in terms of desired metrics such as generating leads, finding prospects, or brand building.

Finsum: Marketing is key to sustainable growth for advisors. Determining a marketing budget is the first step. Here are the most important factors to consider, and how other advisors are approaching the matter.

