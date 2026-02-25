Structure Therapeutics Stock Soars Over 200% as One Fund Adds to a $242 Million Position

Key Points

Hedge fund BVF increased its GPCR holding by 275,105 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $11.2 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $152.3 million, reflecting both stock price changes and trading activity.

The post-trade stake was 3,479,022 shares valued at $242.0 million.

On February 17, 2026, hedge fund BVF disclosed a buy of 275,105 shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR), with an estimated transaction value of $11.2 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, BVF increased its position in Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) by 275,105 shares. The estimated value of this purchase, based on the quarterly average share price, is $11.2 million. The fund's quarter-end position in Structure Therapeutics was valued at $242.0 million, up $152.3 million from the previous filing, a figure that accounts for both trading and price movement.

What else to know

BVF added to its holding in Structure Therapeutics; the position now represents 8.1% of reported 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:KYMR: $428.17 million (14.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:RVMD: $267.37 million (9.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:MLTX: $260.32 million (8.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:GPCR: $241.97 million (8.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:OLMA: $132.40 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Structure Therapeutics were priced at $71.41, up 214.3% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $71.41 Market capitalization $4.1 billion Net income (TTM) ($210.7 million) One-year price change 214.3%

Company snapshot

Structure Therapeutics develops oral therapeutics targeting chronic diseases, with lead candidate GSBR-1290 for type-2 diabetes and obesity, and additional pipeline assets for pulmonary and cardiovascular indications.

The firm operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, generating value through the development and potential commercialization of novel small molecule drugs addressing high unmet medical needs.

It targets patients with chronic metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases, focusing on healthcare providers and institutions treating these conditions.

Structure Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic diseases with significant unmet need. The company leverages expertise in G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) biology to advance a pipeline led by GSBR-1290 for type-2 diabetes and obesity, and additional candidates for pulmonary and cardiovascular disorders.

With a focus on innovative oral therapies, Structure Therapeutics aims to address large patient populations underserved by current treatment options, positioning itself as a differentiated player in the global biopharmaceutical landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Obesity is no longer a niche biotech theme. It’s capital-intensive, competitive, and moving fast, and that’s why balance sheet strength and pipeline breadth matter as much as early data.



Structure closed a $747.5 million upsized public offering in December, dramatically reinforcing its cash position. Days later, it initiated a first-in-human Phase 1 study of ACCG-2671, an oral amylin receptor agonist designed for once daily dosing. Combined with its oral GLP-1 program, the company is positioning itself as a scalable alternative to injectable biologics.



The stock has already surged more than 200% over the past year. That performance partly explains why this holding now represents 8.1% of portfolio assets, placing it alongside other concentrated biotech bets such as Kymera and Revolution Medicines.



Ultimately, the science is promising, and the capital raise reduces financing risk, but obesity drug development is crowded and expensive; that’s probably why a disciplined investor would be interested. Watch clinical readouts, differentiation versus GLP-1 incumbents, and cash burn. In this space, the durability of data and commercial positioning will ultimately matter more than momentum.

