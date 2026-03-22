Structure Therapeutics Slides 28% This Year as $6 Million Stake Emerges

Key Points

B Group acquired 90,000 shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $6.26 million due to the new holding.

The new stake accounted for 4.62% of the fund’s 13F assets, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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On February 17, 2026, B Group, Inc. disclosed a new position in Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR), acquiring 90,000 shares in the fourth quarter.

What happened

B Group disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, that it initiated a new position in Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) by purchasing 90,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake stood at $6.26 million, reflecting pricing as of December 31, 2025.

What else to know

This new position made up 4.62% of B Group’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of the December 31, 2025, filing.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:ADMA: $44.83 million (33.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:CLLS: $15.88 million (11.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:PALI: $10.57 million (7.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:TSHA: $9.90 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:PRAX: $9.80 million (7.3% of AUM)

As of Friday, GPCR shares were priced at $48.59, up a staggering 132% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 15% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $48.59 Market Capitalization $3.4 billion Net Income (TTM) ($141.2 million)

Company snapshot

Structure Therapeutics develops oral therapeutics targeting chronic diseases, with lead candidates focused on type-2 diabetes, obesity, pulmonary, and cardiovascular conditions.

The firm operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model, generating value through the advancement of proprietary drug candidates targeting validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).

It targets healthcare providers and patients with unmet medical needs in chronic disease segments such as diabetes, obesity, and pulmonary fibrosis.

Structure Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic diseases with significant unmet needs. The company leverages proprietary expertise in targeting GPCRs to advance a pipeline of differentiated drug candidates, including GSBR-1290 for type-2 diabetes and obesity, and additional programs for pulmonary and cardiovascular indications. With a focus on innovation in oral therapeutics, Structure Therapeutics aims to address large, underserved patient populations and establish a competitive edge in the biopharmaceutical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Structure Therapeutics sits right at the center of one of the most crowded and high-stakes markets in biotech: obesity and metabolic disease. The company’s recent data suggests it could have a real shot. Its lead drug candidate delivered weight loss of more than 16% in a mid-stage trial, putting it in striking distance of injectable therapies while offering the convenience of an oral option. That kind of profile is what keeps investors engaged even when the financials look messy.



And that’s somewhat the case here. The company posted a full-year net loss of about $141 million as R&D spending ramped to support late-stage trials, a reminder that this is still a capital-intensive, pre-commercial story. With shares down 28% this year, the recent selloff reflects that reality, but not necessarily a broken thesis. Longer-term, the upside will hinge on clinical execution and not near-term earnings. But volatility will likely play a role regardless.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adma Biologics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.