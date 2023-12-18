News & Insights

Structure Therapeutics Falls 52%

(RTTNews) - Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) shares are falling more than 51 percent on Monday morning trade, on reports that its weight loss and diabetes drug GSBR-1290's performance was weaker than its rival Eli Lilly's orforglipron at eight weeks.

GSBR -1290 demonstrated a clinically meaningful decrease in weight, or 4.74 percent higher than placebo.

Currently, GPCR shares are at $28.16, down 52.40 percent from the previous close of $59.16 on a volume of 2,354,862.

