STRT or ATMU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Original Equipment sector have probably already heard of Strattec Security (STRT) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Strattec Security has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Atmus Filtration Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that STRT's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

STRT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.33, while ATMU has a forward P/E of 22.86. We also note that STRT has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ATMU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.82.

Another notable valuation metric for STRT is its P/B ratio of 1.42. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ATMU has a P/B of 13.8.

These metrics, and several others, help STRT earn a Value grade of A, while ATMU has been given a Value grade of C.

STRT stands above ATMU thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that STRT is the superior value option right now.

